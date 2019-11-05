Kenya: New Population Stands at 47.6 Million - Census Report

4 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kenya's new population stands at 47,564,296 following the recent census exercise that was conducted in August.

The last census conducted in 2009 placed Kenya's population at 37.7 million.

In the new census report, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said, men are 23,548,056 while women are 24,014,716.

The intersex people who were counted for the first time were found to be 1,524.

The report was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday by KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi.

"The population has grown to 47.6 million in 2019 from 37.7 million in 2009," Mwangi said, "Females accounted for 50.5 percent of the total population."

President Kenyatta said the census report will help the government re-align its development strategies with the new data.

