South Africa: Gregory Alan Isakov to Open for Passenger in South Africa's Shows

Cape Town — Passenger is coming to South Africa for two shows and it has just been announced that Colorado-based indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov will be opening both concerts!

The first not-to-be missed event will take place in Johannesburg on 23 November 2019 at the Ticketpro Dome and the second will take place in Cape Town on 26 November 2019 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Mother City music lovers have already scooped up all the tickets for their show but tickets for the Johannesburg concert are still available via Big Concerts.

Gregory, who was born in SA, says about opening the shows: "I can't even begin to express how excited I am to support my friend Passenger in the country I was born in! Really looking forward to these."

MORE ABOUT THE OPENING ACT:

The musician is also a full-time farmer who sells vegetable seeds and grows various market crops on his three-acre farm, while also tending to a thriving musical career. He balanced his two passions while making his fourth full-length studio album, Evening Machines.

In between farm duties, the multi-instrumentalist wrote and recorded in a studio housed in a barn on his property. "Sometimes I couldn't sleep, so I'd walk into the studio and work really hard into early hours," he says. I recorded mostly at night, when I wasn't working in the gardens. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me."

Earlier this year Passenger supported Ed Sheeran on his South African tour dates. The response was so fantastic that he is returning to SA to perform his own solo shows in Johannesburg and Cape Town in November.

He commented: "I had the most incredible time opening up for Ed in South Africa. I couldn't believe how lovely the crowd were and the response online has been completely insane! I really can't wait to come back and play my own shows!"

PASSENGER SA CONCERTS EVENT INFORMATION:

Johannesburg -

Date: 23 November 2019

Venue: Ticketpro Dome.

Cape Town -

Date: 26 November 2019

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest (sold out)

All tickets are available here.

Compiled by Alex Isaacs.

Photo: Supplied/Rebecca-Caridad.

