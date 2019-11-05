Uganda: Journalists Arrested in Kampala While Protesting Police Brutality

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Police officers rough up a BBS TV journalist (file photo).
4 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Police in Kampala have arrested several journalists who had taken to the streets to protest brutality at the hands of uniformed officers.

Among those arrested is Uganda Association of Journalists Association (UJA) Bashir Kazibwe.

The journalists were marching to the police headquarters to petition the leadership of the force to stop their officers who are fond of brutalising media practitioners whenever they are deployed to cover riots and demonstrations.

Just this past week, journalists covering protests at Makerere University were hospitalised after being assaulted by uniformed police officers.

They include two Nation Media Group journalists, wearing branded jackets who were admitted in hospital for medical attention.

But Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango blamed the journalists for getting caught up in the fracas.

