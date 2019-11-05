Rwanda: University of Rwanda Medical Students Cleared for Graduation

Medical students from the University of Rwanda who were set to miss their graduation this Friday have been cleared to graduate, according to officials.

The decision was taken after a meeting between UR and the Higher Education Council (HEC), which took place on Friday last week.

Last week it emerged that at least 370 medical students were at risk of missing their graduation following a recommendation by the Higher Education Council (HEC) that their graduation be postponed because they had missed some course units.

The students are now set to graduate on November 8.

"We have decided that the students graduate, and we are happy about it," Dr Jean Claude Byiringiro, the Dean of the School of Medicine and Pharmacy at UR, to The New Times.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Diane Gashumba, Prof Philip Cotton, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, Dr. Charles Murigande, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Institutional Advancement at UR, Dr. Eugene Mutimura, the Minister of Education, Benjamin Muhizi Kageruka, the acting Executive Director of HEC, Divine Rusa and Norbert Dukuze, student representatives from the School of Medicine, among others.

Speaking to The New Times, Dr. Charles Muhizi, the Undergraduate Coordinator for the School of Medicine and Pharmacy at UR said he is happy about the decision.

"I am very happy that we have come to a common understanding. It is good news when you teach students and they end their studies well," he said.

He further explained that HEC had missed some information in their audit, which is why the previous decision was made.

In the meeting, the University tabled evidence containing details of the audit, which showed that there was no reason to postpone the graduation.

Christophe Ngendahayo, the student who called for action from those in charge on his Twitter, told The New Times that he was impressed by the immediate response from officials.

"I was impressed by how Dr Diane Gashumba replied my Tweet in two minutes, and how the meeting was held in less than 24 hours".

"I am happy about the decision, and I am grateful to everyone who took part in the problem-solving. My fellow students are happy as well, because of the initiative I took to report our problem".

Prof Philip Cotton, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, on his Twitter, said he was looking forward to the graduation next week.

"Good things and great ideas emerge from meetings with students. Let's keep listening to each other. Looking towards graduation next week. Thanks @emutimura Thanks @DianeGashumba".

Benjamin Muhizi Kageruka, the acting Executive Director of HEC told The New Times that the students will graduate like others and that HEC nor UR had passed any announcement limiting them from graduation.

The 370 Medical Students will graduate on Friday, October 8th, in Huye District.

