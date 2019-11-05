Tanzania: SONGAS Fixes Leaking Pipeline, Gas Flow Resumes Today

5 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SONGAS Limited experts have successfully repaired a vent that led to leakage on a gas pipeline at Somangafungu Island in Kilwa District, Lindi region on Sunday.

Songas Managing Director Nigel Whittaker told the 'Daily News ' yesterday that the firm's technical team fixed the problem yesterday and gas was expected to resume flowing today.

"We have stopped the leak. The area is now safe," he told the 'Daily News' over the phone, adding the experts expected to return the gas flow in the pipeline today after suspending it due to the leakage.

"We hope gas will be installed back to the pipeline tomorrow," he added. He said the leakage was caused by a minor technical faults and the technical team rushed to the scene to fix the problem.

Mr Whittaker said it was a major incident that could have led to a major catastrophe but the team was lucky to have fixed it without causing further damages.

"It was a major incident but we are pleased to have resolved the problem without a fire incident," he sai

Songas Tanzania Limited is operating the 225-kilometre pipeline, which transports natural gas from Songosongo Island in Lindi region to Dar es Salaam where it is used in Songas' 190 MW Ubungo power plant.

The Songas Ubungo facility uses six aero-derivative turbines to generate 190MW of electricity, about 21per cent of Tanzania's electricity needs.

A billow of smoke from the leaking gas pipeline was seen at Somangafungu Island on Sunday raising fear of the major catastrophe. Police had temporarily stopped traffic on the Mtwara- Dar es Salaam road for precaution.

Pan African Energy Tanzania (PAET) Commercial Manager was quoted as saying they had suspended production to stop gas from flowing in the pipeline to avoid further damages.

He said there was no casualty or damage to the plant. Songas Limited is the leading Tanzanian gas-to-power firm that generates 190MW of electricity using gas from the Songo Songo gas reserves.

It also processes and transports natural gas to other power generators and industrial customers.

