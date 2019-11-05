Nigeria: Five States Face 'Imminent Flooding' - Should Be On 'Red Alert' - Govt

5 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) says five states of the country should be on a 'red alert' of imminent flooding.

Clement Nze, Director General of NIHSA, who said this at a news conference at NIHSA headquarters in Abuja on Monday, listed the states as Edo, Delta, Rivers, Anambra and Bayelsa.

According to him, the floods ravaging parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Benue and Kogi States, will likely affect Edo, Delta, Anambra, Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Mr Nze said the cause of the current flooding in northern states is the opening of the Lagdo Dam managed by the Cameroonian government from October 10 to 31.

"After several weeks of denial, the Cameroonian authorities responsible for the operation of the Lagdo Dam confirmed to NIHSA that it released water from the Dam," he said.

"This was communicated to the NIHSA thus: In any case, it should be noted that this year is an exceptional year in terms of rainfall in the sub-region because it continued to rain up to the usual periods.

"Regarding the Lagdo Dam, the vanes were opened only around October 10, 2019 in anticipation of floods upstream, and would like to inform you that that the floodgates of the Lagado Dam have been closed for the rainy season campaign since yesterday October 31, 2019," he said.

He said the current development of the non-disclosure of information on the operation of the Lagdo Dam runs contrary to the spirit and letter of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in 2015.

"It was after the year 2012 devastating flooding incidents in Nigeria which caused the release of excess water from the Cameroonian dam that the two countries signed the MoU.

"The MoU amongst other things requires that the Cameroonian authorities give adequate and prior notice to Nigeria before release of excess water downstream the dam.

"The non-existence of a dam within the Nigeria portion of the Benue sub-basin makes Nigeria vulnerable in the event of sudden or unannounced release of water from the Lagdo Dam," he said.

Mr Nze, therefore, said the unannounced release of water by the Cameroonian authorities will imminently have an adverse effect on Nigeria.

He said "as at today, 04-11-2019, the flood level on River Benue measured at Makurdi is 11.28m, as against a much lower of 9.01m on 04-11-2012.

"And the corresponding flood levels downstream the confluence of the two rivers in Lokoja is as follows: 10.97m for 04-11-2019 and 8.04m for 04-11-2012.

"Year 2012 is taken as the reference year considering the magnitude of the flood of that year.

"However, as it could be seen from the above figures, the flood level in each hydrological station as at today is far above the corresponding value in 2012," he said.

The DG also said that both Kainji and Jebba Dams on River Niger in Lokoja are still excess water downstream, which has invariably contributed to the rising level of the River Niger in Lokoja.

Mr Nze, therefore, called on the states to be on 'red alert' to immediately identify the communities bordering the River Niger and make adequate plans for timely evacuation of people to safe and higher grounds in the event of flooding. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.