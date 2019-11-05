South Africa: Of Tightheads and Loose Leaves - a Peek Into the World of the Rugby Book

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ben Williams

Rugby has a mania for books like no other sport.

There are those moments when, having put the finishing touches on your books column early - which affords you not only a pleasing sense of accomplishment, but also the luxury of letting the words rest for a couple of days before sending them off to the editors - the Springboks go and win the Rugby World Cup.

I should've guessed. Webb Ellis bling arrives every 12 years, after all. It's like clockwork.

Scrap the previous column, then, and let's talk about rugby books.

In my salad days, I would reserve Saturday mornings for a stroll up Long Street, Cape Town - a street that was then chock-full of second-hand book dealers. I was on a leisurely hunt for unusual, unlooked-for, underground titles, which South African publishers produce in quantities erratic enough for the occasional discovery of real gold on the shelf. I would do a quick turn-around at Tom's, put my head in at Julie Aitchison's First Edition for a chat, spend an hour on the second floor of Clarke's, dip a toe in the emporium of an Egyptian émigré who, rumour had it, ran a ring of book thieves,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Sport
Books
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.