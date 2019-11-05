South Africa: Human Rights Commission Takes Next Steps in Eben Etzebeth Case

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The Boks are set to land in SA to a heroes' welcome, but for Eben Etzebeth, that high may be short-lived. The Springbok lock still has an Equality Court case looming over him and despite the Springbok filing papers asking that the SA Human Rights Commission drop the case against him, the commission on Monday indicated it would forge ahead.

After receiving "legal opinion" on Monday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) decided it will remain involved in the hate speech case against Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth.

Etzebeth had filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court, in early October, requesting that the case be reviewed.

The SAHRC chairperson, advocate Bongani Majola, told Daily Maverick that the commission plans to file all the documents it used to lodge the Equality Court case against the rugby star in the High Court soon.

"The papers will explain why we lodged the Equality Court case," he said.

Once those are lodged, Etzebeth will have 10 days to decide whether he wants to supplement his application against the SAHRC, following which the commission will indicate whether or not it will oppose his application.

Majola said the commission intended to go ahead with the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

