Sudan: Prime Minister Hamdok Visits North Darfur Today

El Fasher — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is visiting North Darfur today - his first visit to a Sudan state since he assumed office on August 21. His tour will start with a visit to Abu Shouk, El Salam, and Zamzam camps for displaced people near the state capital of El Fasher.

The acting governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik Khojali, described the timing of Hamdok's visit to the state as "appropriate". He said that Hamdok will meet displaced people in their camps and listen to their concerns, so that these concerns can be addressed.

According to Khojali, addressing the issue of displaced people and refugees will contribute significantly to peace in Sudan.

During his one-day visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with the state government, the state security committee, the armed forces, political parties, armed movements that signed the peace agreement, native administrations, and the Forces for Freedom and Change in the state.

Teachers strike

The Teachers Committee in North Darfur called a strike today. The teachers have repeatedly demanded the removal of figures of the former regime from the state Ministry of Education, localities, administrative units, and school administrations.

The teachers also demand payment of salary arrears dating back to 2003, and payment of the 2017 Eid holiday grant. They demand the dissolution of union bodies and professional associations - that they currently pay for as membership fees are deducted from their salaries. The teachers complain that the bodies and associations are closely associated with the deposed Al Bashir regime.