Nigeria: Wadume - Slain Cops' Colleagues Decry Delay in Soldiers' Trial

5 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Mudashir

Colleagues of policemen killed during the arrest of a kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume in Taraba State, have decried the delay in the prosecution of the suspects, three months after the killings.

Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa and two civilians, were killed during a confrontation with soldiers along Ibi-Jalingo road in Taraba State on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Daily Trust reports that the two remaining corpses of the slain cops were interred on October 23, 13 days after the three other victims were buried in Abuja.

One of the colleagues of the slain cops told Daily Trust that the delay in the burial of the victims was due to the lingering investigation on the matter.

The slain cops were of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force.

One of the colleagues of the deceased, who spoke to Daily Trust, described the delay in prosecution of the suspects as demoralising, saying "Our hearts cannot stop bleeding as the killers of our departed colleagues have not been punished. It is unfortunate that the soldiers are in detention and no step has been taken to dismiss and hand them over to us for prosecution".

He said with the completion of the investigation by the Board of Inquiry constituted to probe the matter, the suspects should have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

"Yes, the captain and his colleagues are in detention in Adamawa but they have not been punished. Information at our disposal is that the captain is too connected and that nothing will come out of the case. Honestly, we are demoralised, the case is not been mentioned any longer," he said.

Another colleague of the slain police officers, said aside from the delay in the prosecution of the suspects, the five AK-47 rifles, three pistols and other belongings of the police officers confiscated by the military during the confrontation have also not been released.

The Board of Inquiry had on October 8 released its report and recommended that the army and police further investigate Capt. Tijjani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, ASP Aondoona Iorbee, and Insp. Aliyu Dadje for complacency.

The BOI, in a statement by acting Director of Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, also recommended that further investigation be conducted on Wadume for gunrunning and kidnapping.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.