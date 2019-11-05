South Africa: Unethically Donated Khoisan Skeletons Are Given New Life

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Knight

In the 1920s the University of Cape Town was given the skeletons of nine individuals by a medical student studying at the university. On Monday, almost a century later, the university and the family revealed the lived experiences of these nine individuals.

In 2017 the University of Cape Town's curator of human remains, Dr Victoria Gibbons, conducted an archiving audit of UCT's skeleton collection. The curator identified 11 human remains that, according to the university, were "obtained unethically".

Nine of the remains were taken from Sutherland in the Northern Cape by a farmer's son and medical student named Carel Coetzee. Between 1925 and 1931, Coetzee donated the skeletons to UCT after removing them from his family farm in Kruisrivier.

According to Gibbons, the fact that Coetzee knew the deceased before donating their remains and that their remains were taken from his farm made their donation an unethical one.

"We actually created criteria for our university that define what is and what isn't unethical, and we asked, would we accept it today? And it was with that lens that we went through the collection and discovered these individuals," Gibbons told Daily Maverick.

When the skeletons were donated, UCT was provided with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

