Nigeria: National Carrier - Why Govt Dropped Arik

Lagos — The huge indebtedness of Arik Air is one of the reasons government is shying away from converting the airline to a national carrier despite agitation in some quarters, Daily Trust can report.

The Federal Government is currently under pressure to float a new national carrier. Attempt to actualize this last year failed when the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension of the project in September.

This happened about two months after unveiling the name for the new national carrier known as Nigeria Air as well as logo and the livery at the Farnborough Airshow.

With the Nigerian government managing Arik and Aero through AMCON, there have been calls in several quarters to convert one of the airlines if not the two to a national carrier instead of setting up a fresh one.

In fact AMCON Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru last week called on the government to convert Arik Air to a national carrier. He spoke while appearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

"Arik has enough aircraft and facilities that can be used to set up a new airline," Kuru was quoted as saying.

But Sirika who has always insisted that the national carrier would not be either Arik or Aero in response to AMCON boss said Arik Air was unfit to be national carrier.

He said Arik does not fit into the kind of national airline his Ministry is proposing which would "support the national economy, with $450 million GDP for 200million people, very equipped to compete favourably."

It was however learnt that part of the reasons government was not looking the way of Arik was its indebtedness.

As at the time of takeover of the airline in April 2017 by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the airline was said to be owing local and foreign creditors to the tune of N387bn.

This amount comprises N375bn local debt; 31million Euros being owed Lufthansa Technik Group managing Arik Air planes and $6.5m being indebtedness on the west coast. The foreign component of the indebtedness is estimated to about N12bn.

Sources said since it was taken over, AMCON has been able to stabilize the operation of the airline and strengthen it to remain "a going business concern" as it would have been dead without its intervention at the time it did.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the humongous debt is still one area that has plagued the airline with stakeholders and observers asking what was right between setting up a new airline with N300bn or converting an airline with N300bn to a national carrier.

This has continued to generate divergent views in the industry. While some said the debts can be set aside, others believe it is not practicable more so as the ailrine is also indebted to foreign creditors.

"Any investor that walks into Arik today is insane, he'll probably go there with no money," says an aviator, Alex Nwuba.

He said it is better for the new national carrier to start on a clean slate than to be bogged down by challenges inherited from the successor airline.

He added, "The first question is, what does Arik have that the Nigeria Air cannot get on its own and avoid the unnecessary challenges conversion will bring?

But Group Capt. John Ojikutu, rtd, an aviation analyst said, "If the assets of the airline (Arik) are significantly higher than the debts, it is worth giving it another chance especially with the gains on routes and manpower that comes with it. With a new capital for new aircraft for new airline, you must be ready to go the hog of the NCAA licensing."