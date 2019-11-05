Nigeria: Don't Trivialize Global Headwinds, Central Bank Warns Govt

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the government against trivializing the global headwinds that might likely trigger another round of recession, especially in weak economies.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele who gave the warning yesterday in Abuja noted that though Nigeria's economy is not in immediate danger of the headwinds, trivializing the headwinds that have led the World Bank and the IMF to cut down on global growth forecast will be catastrophic.

He also said other African countries must also heed the warning to survive impending sluggish global economic growth projections.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently in its global economic forecast noted that "the global economy is in a synchronized slowdown, with growth for 2019 downgraded again to 3 percent its slowest pace since the global financial crisis. This is a serious climb-down from 3.8 percent in 2017 when the world was in a synchronized upswing."

Mr. Emefiele spoke at the African Economic Congress (AEC) conference on "Africa economy in the face of slowdown" which began in Abuja yesterday. He was represented by the CBN Deputy Governor Financial Systems Stability (FSS) Mrs. Aisha Ahmad.

"Let me state categorically that while we should not trivialize the global headwinds, there is no cause for panic. What the continent requires is strong policy coordination and cooperation targeted at more sustainable approaches to economic management to support domestic production, investment and diversify the continent's economies away from over reliance on commodity exports" he said.

According to him, "whilst much has been done, there is work yet left undone. We must commit to doing all it takes to ensure that Africa remains resilient within a dynamic global economic environment and drives for an inclusive, sustainable growth trajectory that guarantees economic prosperity for all" he noted.

He disclosed that "PoS transactions increased by 4,692% (N2.27 trillion) from N48.46 billion in 2012 to N2.3 trillion at end-2018, Electronic transfers increased significantly by 1,967% (N76.53 trillion) from N3.89 trillion in 2012 to N80.42 trillion in 2018. In the same vein paper-based cheque transactions reduced by 32% (N2.45bn) from N7.48 billion in 2012 to N5.03 billion in 2018."