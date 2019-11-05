South Africa: Flo - I Couldn't Have Asked for More Special Ending

4 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — Springbok flank Francois Louw knows he couldn't have asked for a bigger ending to his international career.

The 34-year-old played his final Test match on Saturday as the Boks beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final to claim their third Webb Ellis Cup.

It is a moment that will go down as one of the greatest in South African rugby history, and the perfect way for Louw to bring the curtain down on his Bok career.

"It does cap my career. It was officially my final game for South Africa - 76 games, 10 years, I couldn't have asked for anything bigger, anything more special," Louw said after the match.

"It was a very long road, a challenging road at times. We've had two very dark years in Springbok rugby history and to come back the way we did, to form a united team the way we did - a team that fully represents South Africa.

"To win a World Cup with that is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

