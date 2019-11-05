Gambia: Insulting for Post in an Islamic Council

4 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

A tormented young man came to the Foroyaa's offices with tears bulging in his eyes begging that we should write to ask religious leaders to stop their followers from heaping insults on their rivals and thus offending the children and families of those they insult. He said those insulting other leaders are building hatred among families all of whom claim to be Muslims, thus creating the type of enmity that has led to the war between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen. He said all religious leaders are preaching for peace, but many are not asking their followers not to insult each other.

In our view, men and women of faith should compete on who could display more piousness and devotion to saying and doing better than the other.

The Constitution has made it very clear under Section 25 Subsection (1)(c) that men and women of faith in particular and all citizens at large should protect freedom of belief and worship.

It reads:

"Every person shall have the right to freedom to practise any religion and to manifest such practice."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.