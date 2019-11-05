Sudan: Hamdok Confirms Government Response for Demands of IDPs

Al Fashir — Prime Minister Dr. Abd Allah Hamdok has renewed Transitional Government concern for achieving pace as top priority, pointing to the importance of participation of all in peace making process.

Dr. Hamdok assured his government response to IDPS demand at Zamuzaom Camp.

The Prime Minister gave this statement at public rally of Zamzum camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in North Darfur State.

Hamdok paid tribute to women struggle stressing the importance of their effective participation in all levels to build democratic and free Sudan.

He explained that the government would seek solving problems to recovering the economic crisis of which the Sudanese people were suffering.

He said the crisis was made by the wrong policies of the former regime.

The Prime Minister asserted that the government has come to implement the goals of December glorious revolution.