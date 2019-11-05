Sudan: Hamdok Confirms Government Response for Demands of IDPs

4 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fashir — Prime Minister Dr. Abd Allah Hamdok has renewed Transitional Government concern for achieving pace as top priority, pointing to the importance of participation of all in peace making process.

Dr. Hamdok assured his government response to IDPS demand at Zamuzaom Camp.

The Prime Minister gave this statement at public rally of Zamzum camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in North Darfur State.

Hamdok paid tribute to women struggle stressing the importance of their effective participation in all levels to build democratic and free Sudan.

He explained that the government would seek solving problems to recovering the economic crisis of which the Sudanese people were suffering.

He said the crisis was made by the wrong policies of the former regime.

The Prime Minister asserted that the government has come to implement the goals of December glorious revolution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.