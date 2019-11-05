Sudan and CAR Discuss Military Cooperation

4 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense Lt. Gen, Jamal- Edin Omer Mohamed Ibrahim, and his Central African Republic counterpart, Marie-Noëlle Koyara, have discussed Monday ways to develop bilateral Military cooperation between Sudan and CAR, and other cooperation fields.

In a joint military talks held at the Ministry of Defense in Khartoum this morning, chaired by the defense ministers of the two countries in the presence of military officials from both sides they discussed joint coordination between the two Ministries for achieving stability in the two countries and the region.

The talks have discussed the issues of mutual concern, especially the bilteral issues of the joint boarders security which is one of the concerns that require tight coordination in order to achieve better results.

It is worth noting that the delegation of the Central African Republic, headed by the defense minister, arrived the country on Sunday evening.

