Sudan: Al Burhan Confirms Strengthen Partnership Between Sudan and CAR

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council Lt (Gen) Abdel Fatah Al Burhan Abdel Rahman has affirmed strengthening partnership between Sudan and Central African Republic (CAR) in all aspects and on sovereignty and executive levels.

The Sovereign Council Chairman during meeting with minister of defense in CAR Marie Noelle Koyara at the Republican Place on Monday, affirmed Sudan concern of supporting all efforts that maintained the stability in CAR through integration of roles between the two countries.

AL Burhan expressed Sudan appreciation for the confidence of CAR on Sudan as regard of solving the security problems that faced the country.

Lt Gen AL Burhan renewed Sudan affirmative stance in coordination and cooperation with African neighbors, the AU and international community to encourage struggling parties in CAR come together supporting the agreement signed in Khartoum on February 2019.

For her part the minister of defense in CAR praised Sudan affirmative stand and its continuous Support for CAR in the field of economy, agriculture, commerce and defense.

Moreover, the minister commended Sudan role that led to signatory of peace agreement between the government and the armed movements in CAR.