Sudan: Hamdouk Inaugrates Branch of Sudan Central Bank in Al - Fasher

Al-Faashir — The Transitional Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk has inaugurated, Monday, the new building of the Sudan Central Bank's branch in Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state.

the branch's manager, Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman, has briefed the Prime Minister on the new brach's building, the availability of liquidity and regularity of cash flows to the state, as well as the economic projects financing supervised by the bank's branch.

On his part, the state's governor in charge, Gen. Al- Tayeb Khoujli, who attended the inaguration cermony has demanded the need for providing funds for microfinance in order to contribute to the real economic renaissance in the state.