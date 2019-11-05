Sudan: Journalists Rights During Transitional Period Are Important - British Ambassador

Khartoum — British Ambassador to Khartoum Mr. Irfan Siddiq Obe, said rights of journalists had to be a priority for the Sudanese government particularly during the transitional period.

He reminded that the comprehensive constitutional and democratic reforms had to take place during the transition period.

He adds that the media forums in the country must reflect the diversity that characterized the Sudanese society and have access to transmission services in legal and organized framework governed by a law that guarantees freedom for all parties.

The British diplomat gave this statement before a worship launched Monday at holiday villa hotel entitled "reviewing of polices and laws of media sector in Sudan."

The workshop was organized by the ministry of culture and information in collaboration with the British Embassy in Sudan and UNSECO office in Khartoum.

The ambassador stressed the importance of designing a new plan for all media professionals to practice their job in safety environment and component way.