Gambia: Several Butchers Arrested, Released

4 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Saloum Touray, a resident of Coastal Road, has on 3 November 2019, informed Foroyaa that over dozen butchers were picked up and taken away to an unknown destination by men in mufti.

He explained: "The men came with their pick-up vehicle around 1pm. They started arresting the butchers from one shop to another." He added, "All the arrestees were put behind the pickup truck and then taken away."

According to Touray, one of his friends Lamin Jallow (a butcher) was part of those arrested by the plain clothes officers.

"All those who were selling goat meat, beef and mutton were arrested," he said.

He added that, "I tried Lamin's phone, but it was switched off. We're still searching for him."

Touray was unable to establish the reason behind the arrest of these businessmen.

Our information at the time of going to press is that all the arrestees except one have been released on bail.

Efforts to reach the Police spokesman to shed light on the matter was unsuccessful.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

