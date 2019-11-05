South Africa: World-Beating Boks Edge Closer to the Rainbow

analysis

This team not only acknowledged its diversity of cultures, it promoted them on a world stage.

Our 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) win will go down as a turning point: when rugby realised it could no longer ride on the coattails of the Nelson Mandela 1995 RWC moment - endlessly, emptily, toting rugby as the "rainbow" game that brings everyone together.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, it was largely business as usual. Whiteness continued to be prized and blackness marginalised.

Saturday's Springbok team cut through the crap, announcing itself as a team viscerally in touch with the country's woundedness. At the same time, with their courage, tenacity and creativity, they pointed to a way forward.

It was the first time that black culture was given a spot in the limelight. Where, in earlier campaigns, an entire team would have had to shoehorn its joy into a sombre prayer of thanks in Afrikaans to a white Calvinist god, this team not only acknowledged its diversity of cultures, it promoted them on a world stage. The sight of black players toyi-toying on the winners' podium was proof that black players feel confident enough in the team to express themselves.

Hopefully, this is a...