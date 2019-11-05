Sudan: IDPs of Zamzam Camp Demand Security and Stability

4 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fashir, Zamzam Camp — The displaced people of Zamzam camp in North Darfur state called for the importance of providing security and stability in the displacement areas, the agricultural areas, and the importance of achieving a just and comprehensive sustainable peace.

Druing the masses gathering in occasion of the visit of the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, to north darfur state, and his visit and the accompying delegation to Zamzam Camp a number of the displaced persons of the camp have stressed that 80% of the displaced persons were displaced due to the lack of security and did not enter different education stages, demanding free education for their children at all education levels.

In the presence of the state's governor, Gen. Malik al- Tayeb Khoujali, the displaced persons in Zamzam camp have called for the return of international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to the IDPs, the collective and individual compensations, the provision of basic services to the camp, and the establishment of a training and rehabilitation centers for the displaced.

