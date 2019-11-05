Sudan: Hamdouk - We Will Adjust Conditions of Displaced and Refugees By Voluntary Return

The Transitional Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk reiterated that the realization of a just and comprehensive peace in the country is a top priority in the programs of the transitional government.

During his address Monday at Abu Shouk camp for the displaced to the representatives of the traditional administration, the women, and youthes of Abu Shouk and Al Salam camps as part of his visit program to Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, Hamdouk announced the government determination to consider views and ideas of the displaced and refugees on how to achieve sustainable peace.

The Transitional Prime Minister noted that negotiations on peace had previously been held in closed rooms without the visions and ideas of the displaced and refugees a matter that resluted in incomplete and not a lasting peace.

He added that his pleasure to meet with the citizens in Abu Shouk camp is incomplete because they are still in the displaced camps and others in the refugees' camps.

He indicated that the government will not rest until it adjust the conditions of the displaced persons and refugees by voluntarily returning to their homes or resettl where they want with providing them with full means of stable settelment.

Hamdouk has expressed pleasure over the address of the representative of the displaced and the slogans they raised calling for peace and justice.

He called on everyone to cooperate and work for bringing Sudan to safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the chief of Aum'mads (mayors) of Abu Shouk Camp reviewed the demands of the displaced represented in the rebuild of the areas affected by the war with standards of suitable specifications to human life such as the models in Rwanda and South Africa.

He noted to the individually and collectively compensations of the displaced, and to pay the highest attention to the issue of Alhawakir (land ownership) and the historical rights related to land and its use in accordance with the customs and traditions, and the expulsion of new settlers from the land of the displaced.

The demands of the displaced have include the need to address the root causes of Darfur problem, in order to realize a lasting peace, and to allow humanitarian organizations to return immediately to contribute to the provision of services to the displaced.

The IDP representative has emphisized the importance of bringing all perpetrators of genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity in Darfur, including the head of the former regime, to the International Criminal Court for justice.

He stressed on the disarmament and demilitarization of all militias and battalions without procrastination, the establishment of regular national forces, indicating that the implementation of their demands represents the first step of reconciliation between them and the government.