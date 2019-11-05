South Africa: Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Just Became His Ninth Consecutive Number 1 Album

Cape Town — While Kanye West's album Jesus is King, might have arrived well after it's due date and disappointed many, it still rose to the top of Billboard's album chart this week.

The gospel-inspired album which was released on 25 October has hit number one on the Billboard charts, his ninth consecutive album to debut at number one.

Kanye is now tied with Eminem for the most consecutive number ones on the Billboard 200 charts, according to the chart's data.

The new chart, where Jesus Is King sits in pole position, is set to be released Tuesday according to CNN.

The new album breaks a personal record for Kanye and has given the rapper his biggest streaming week ever, with 196.9 million on-demand streams of its tracks, according to Billboard.

Source: Channel24