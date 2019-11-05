South Africa: Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Just Became His Ninth Consecutive Number 1 Album

5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — While Kanye West's album Jesus is King, might have arrived well after it's due date and disappointed many, it still rose to the top of Billboard's album chart this week.

The gospel-inspired album which was released on 25 October has hit number one on the Billboard charts, his ninth consecutive album to debut at number one.

Kanye is now tied with Eminem for the most consecutive number ones on the Billboard 200 charts, according to the chart's data.

The new chart, where Jesus Is King sits in pole position, is set to be released Tuesday according to CNN.

The new album breaks a personal record for Kanye and has given the rapper his biggest streaming week ever, with 196.9 million on-demand streams of its tracks, according to Billboard.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.