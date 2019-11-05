Sudan: Interior Minister Affirms Depth of Sudanese-Saudi Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Terifi Idriss Dafuallah, stressed the importance and strategy of security cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the importance of strengthening the relations of the two countries in all related fields and, the necessity for joint coordination in all regional and international forums.

During his meeting, Monday, with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Ja'afar in the presence of the Director General of the police forces, Lit. Gen. Adel Mohamed Ahmed Bashir, the Saudi ambassador to Khartoum noted to the

(police press office), that he delivered a message from Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, including congratulations on his selection as interior minister, keenness to continue work and enhance joint cooperation to achieve the interests of the two brotherly countries, wishing Sudan stability, progress and prosperity.