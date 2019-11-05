Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Coordination With African Union

4 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, received Monday, Ambassador Mohamed Belaish, the Director of the African Union Office in Khartoum.

Ambassador Belaish has praised the positive political developments witnessed in Sudan, noting that the peace process in Sudan is progressing well, indicating the need to mobilize the international community support in order to rebuild the country and address the situation of the war-affected areas.

He stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to enhance cooperation between Sudan and the African Union, expressing the serious desire of the AU to contribute to the success of the transitional period, its support for the ongoing peace negotiations in South Sudan.

On her part, the Assistant Undersecretary praised the ambassador's concern, and the continued support provided by the Chairperson of the AU Commission Mr. Moussa Faki to Sudan, praising the active role played by the AU through its Special Envoy to reach the agreement during the last phase.

She emphisized the Sudan's confidence in the AU, pointing to the slogan of finding African solutions to the African problems, stressing the need to tighten coordination for unifying efforts to support Sudan during the transitional period, and the role that the AU can play in this regard.

On the other hand, it was agreed to continue enhancing cooperation and consultations with the AU Office in Khartoum during the coming period.

