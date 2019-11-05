Sudan: Hamdouk Briefed On Peace Plans in North Darfur

4 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fashir — Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk held, Monday, a meeting in Al Fashir with the State's Council and Security Committee in the presence of North Darfur State's Governor-incharge, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the features of the strategic plan to build sustainable peace based on the priorities of the transitional period announced by the Transitional Council Ministers last September.

The state's government Secretary-General, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel-Karim, told SUNA that the briefing to the Prime Minister has also included the services and development projects implemented by the state during the past period in various fields, in addition to its future plans, including the sustainabe voluntary return of the displaced persons and refugees.

He noted that the presentation of these projects and programs has been praised and appreciated by the Prime Minister, who gave directives to the Chamber of Federal Government to circulate the experience of North Darfur to the rest of the states, meanwhile, Dr. Hamdouk has promised to support the services and development projects and to support the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees in the state.

Abdul Karim has expressed the state's and its citizens appreciation for the visit of the Prime Minister, which he noted as valuable in all aspects, wishing to be followed by other visits to include all localities of the state and areas of voluntary return.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.