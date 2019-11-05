Sudan: Hamdouk Briefed On Peace Plans in North Darfur

Al-Fashir — Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk held, Monday, a meeting in Al Fashir with the State's Council and Security Committee in the presence of North Darfur State's Governor-incharge, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the features of the strategic plan to build sustainable peace based on the priorities of the transitional period announced by the Transitional Council Ministers last September.

The state's government Secretary-General, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel-Karim, told SUNA that the briefing to the Prime Minister has also included the services and development projects implemented by the state during the past period in various fields, in addition to its future plans, including the sustainabe voluntary return of the displaced persons and refugees.

He noted that the presentation of these projects and programs has been praised and appreciated by the Prime Minister, who gave directives to the Chamber of Federal Government to circulate the experience of North Darfur to the rest of the states, meanwhile, Dr. Hamdouk has promised to support the services and development projects and to support the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees in the state.

Abdul Karim has expressed the state's and its citizens appreciation for the visit of the Prime Minister, which he noted as valuable in all aspects, wishing to be followed by other visits to include all localities of the state and areas of voluntary return.