Zimbabwe: Highlanders Yearn for the Good, Old Days

After clearing the biggest hurdles in beating Dynamos and FC Platinum in style, Highlanders have gained enough confidence to declare their interests in winning this year's Chibuku Super Cup.

The Bulawayo giants were drawn to face unpredictable ZPC Kariba at a venue to be advised by the Premier Soccer League.

The other semi-final will feature Ngezi Platinum against the winners of the rescheduled quarter-final match between Harare City and holders Triangle which has been set for Rufaro tomorrow.

But for Bosso, who have long fallen out in the race for this year's Castle Lager Premiership, the Chibuku Super Cup is their remaining hope for silverware this season.

The club's vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya yesterday said Bosso were aiming to go all the way after recovering from a poor start this year.

They are yearning to turn back the hands of time following the arrival of Dutch coach Pieter Hendrik de Jongh.

"For us, winning the Chibuku Super Cup is feasible. We are a bit way off when it comes to the championship because we are trailing the leaders by quite a number of points," said Ngwenya.

"But when it comes to Chibuku, it's within our control. So, right now, we cannot worry about the league championship which is beyond our control.

"Our team is a marvel to watch these days and the objective is not only to win games but to play scintillating football and our boys are up to scratch with that.

"Highlanders is a very big institution and every game is a cup final. We don't expect to lose or draw.

"Our supporters come to the stadium, especially Barbourfields, to see the team winning.

"Each time we lose it's a heartbreak."

ZPC Kariba have been experiencing a good run of form.

"We don't underestimate any team because all teams are strong. There are no minnows these days, we are playing ZPC Kariba we respect them," said Ngwenya.

Bosso yesterday confirmed they have reinstated Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo who had been suspended earlier this year for terminating CEO Nhlanhla Dube contract without following procedure.

Dube has since bounced back after renewing the contract.

The club's board chairman Luke Mnkandla said the two were cleared at the end of the meticulous internal judicial processes.