South Africa: Manhunt Launched As 'Dangerous Criminals' Escape From Police Holding Cells

5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Police in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the police holding cells on Sunday afternoon.

The four prisoners, aged between 31 and 41, escaped from the cells through the roof, says police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The escapees were identified as:

- Jacky Frans Sekgobela, 41, residing at the Botswana village in the Maake policing area. He was arrested for house robbery and business robbery. This escapee allegedly committed several crimes in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and is regarded as dangerous.

- Neverdie Dyayani Baloyi, 39. He is believed to be residing in the Tzaneen area and is facing charges of murder, rape, house and business robbery. He is regarded as extremely dangerous.

- Vanrooi Pompi Khosa, 36. He resides at Cottondale in Acornhoek and is facing two charges of housebreaking and theft.

- Wilson Letebele, 31. He comes from the Willows village outside Hoedspruit and is facing charges of house robbery and housebreaking.

"A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened and investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already begun. Community members are warned that these four criminals are dangerous, they must not try to apprehend them but must instead inform the police quickly," Mojapelo said.

Police request anyone with valuable information that can lead to the rearrests of these alleged criminals to contact the station commander of Hoedspruit, Lieutenant Colonel Olivia Rhulani Mabasa, at 082 565 8253, or detective commander, Captain Cobra Moriri, at 082 573 4773.

Alternatively, visit your nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or SMS line 32211.

