South Africa: Suspected Tuck Shop Robber Stoned, Burnt By Angry Mob Near Lichtenburg

5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

North West police provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has condemned in the strongest possible terms a mob justice incident that took place in Bakerville outside Lichtenburg on Monday.

Police received a business robbery complaint at about 07:45 at a tuck shop at Bakerville, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

According to information police received, the victim had just opened the tuck shop when unknown and an unconfirmed number of suspects confronted him.

The suspects allegedly robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene in a white Toyota Corolla.

A chase ensued after members of the community responded when they heard the victim screaming for help.

"It is alleged that one of the suspects who was in one of the getaway cars that was parked not far from the scene was apprehended, stoned to death and allegedly burnt by members of the community," Mokgwabone said.

According to Mokgwabone, the incident was captured on video and circulated on social media platforms.

"Upon response, the police were confronted by violent members of the community who in the process allegedly burnt the suspects' vehicle. Police later managed to arrest two suspects, aged 37 and 46. A search for the other suspects continues."

Mokgwabone said a separate case of murder had been opened for investigation, but no one has been arrested.

Taking law into own hands unlawful

Motswenyane warned that taking the law into one's own hands is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

"The public must understand and accept that while we need their support in the fight against crime, the rule of law must always be applied and obeyed. Taking someone's life is a criminal act and punishable by law, Motswenyane said.

"The incident of mob justice which occurred [on Monday] in Bakerville cannot be allowed and will eventually land those who are responsible into trouble with the law.

"We plead with the public to work with legally established structures such as Community Police Forum in the fight against crime," said Motswenyane.

She further urged the public to use social media platforms responsibly.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.