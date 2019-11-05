Namibia: Geingob Drums Up Support for AfCFTA in Russia

28 October 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob on Thursday invited Russia to join Africa as it seeks to leverage the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Geingob made this invitation while speaking at the historic first ever two-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia during the plenary session on Thursday.

He said AfCFTA as one of the key priorities of Africa's Agenda 2063 and a flagship project for the continent, highlights one of the most recent significant continental achievements. "The AfCFTA four promises to unlock Africa's economic potential and bolster regional and continental economic integration and trade," he said before inviting "Our Russian friends to join".

Geingob also expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the invitation extended to African leaders to be part of "this important and historic summit".

"We also thank President Putin and the people of the Russian Federation, for the warm hospitality extended to us, since our arrival in Sochi," said Geingob.

He said as former freedom fighters, he recalls the invaluable support they received from the Soviet Union, now Russia. "This is the country where we were housed, trained and supported, during our liberation struggle. It is for this reason that Russia and Africa share an enduring and longstanding partnership, founded on the firm bonds of friendship and solidarity," Geingob said.

He said Africans are pleased that during this second phase of the struggle, they are able to converge at this "historic summit", to reignite their bonds of friendship with the Russian people, and set the stage for an effective mechanism for enhancing mutual beneficial cooperation between Africa and Russian.

"Africa is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, where we are in pursuit of achieving "an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena" with a new focus in order to drive Africa's development and economic growth."

Underpinning this vision is Agenda 2063, he said, is a "manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance". "Our world is at a crossroads. The forces of nationalism are growing; promoting unilateralism through protectionism and placing multilateralism under threat. If this trend is not countered, we could slide into an era of unipolarism," he added.

This, he said, will not be beneficial for anyone, in the long run. "Our world needs multilateralism and countervailing forces to keep each other in check," Geingob added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.