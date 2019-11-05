South Africa: Gauteng Pedestrian Survives After Being Hit By Two Cars

A Gauteng man has miraculously escaped death after being struck down by two separate vehicles in Derdepoort, Pretoria, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a pedestrian vehicle collision at around 15:49 on Sunday afternoon.

"Reports from the scene indicated that an adult male in his thirties was struck down by a light motor vehicle which members of the public say did not stop."According to Herbst, the man was then struck by a second vehicle as he got up."Medics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained moderate injuries."Herbst said the man was treated on scene and, once stabilised, was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Source: News24