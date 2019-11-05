South Africa: Sewage Crisis - Graaff-Reinet Residents Lay Formal Complaint

analysis

In spite of repeated attempts to get the municipality of Graaff-Reinet to address a serious sewage problem in the Karoo town, very little has been done to fix it. This has led to a crisis which includes raw sewage flowing into the Sundays River.

The Graaff-Reinet Economic Development Forum has filed a formal complaint with the law enforcement office of the Department of Water and Sanitation requesting that the department take action against the Beyers Naude Municipality for failing to address a serious sewage problem in the Karoo town.

While the municipality has blamed the drought for its sewage woes, reports brought before Parliament in the past seven years showed that the town has a massive infrastructure crisis on its hands, and very little has been done to fix it.

A similar complaint was filed in 2017, but brought about no change. An expert appointed by the Department of Water and Sanitation, Sonwabile Menyelwa, found that the town's ageing sewage system had "failed to cope" with population growth and that in one case channels had been dug so that sewage from overflowing manholes flowed directly into the Sundays River.

Graaff-Reinet attorney Derek Light, the spokesperson for the newly established Graaff-Reinet...