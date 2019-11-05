South Africa: Paper Tiger - When Media Transformation Is a Farce

analysis

A book published by two former Cape Times editors offers an insiders' view of the demise of Independent Newspapers under the ownership of businessman Iqbal Survé. But it also provides a case study of how the fine ideal of 'transformation' can be twisted and perverted in the wrong hands.

Readers of the Cape Times and other Independent Newspaper titles in the era of Iqbal Survé often express nostalgia for the pre-Survé years, when the media group was still putting out high-quality daily and weekly newspapers.

But as a new book published by two former Independent editors makes clear, the climate at the group's newspapers was rough well before Survé took the reins. Although the Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield-authored Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the Downfall of Independent Newspapers takes Survé's ruinous ownership as its focus, it also casts light on the destructive stewardship of Independent under its previous Irish bosses.

Survé's vanity is well known, but Independent's former owner was not a universe apart. The book records how Irish billionaire Tony O'Reilly responded furiously to coverage of him within the newspapers which he deemed insufficient or unflattering - including photographs in which O'Reilly appeared overweight.

Write Dasnois and Whitfield:...