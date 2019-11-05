Namibia: Ongwediva to Close Down Noisy Bars, Churches

31 October 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Ongwediva town council has vowed to enforce the closure of businesses operating without licenses and those found to be impeding on their closing time.

"Any establishment found making excessive noise, operating without a license or exceeding closing time runs a risk of a complete close down," said town council spokesperson Jackson Muma.

The council has embarked on a sting operation to monitor bars and churches at the town.

Muma said the council has been inundated with complaints of noise pollution from various bars and churches across town.

Muma added that the council is working closely with the police to ensure that no bar or church operates unauthorised or makes residents uncomfortable with excessive noise.

To remedy the situation, council has engaged bar and churchowners to curb scenarios where they clash with the law.

The spokesperson said this is not the first operation of its kind as council has in the past confiscated fitness certificates from some culprits.

He said council has previously also suspended operations of bars and churches that have persistently been making noise at the town.

Muma urged residents who become victims of noise pollution to alert the police or the council on its emergency number.

He also appealed to residents intending to host parties to write to council for evaluation and subsequently to be granted permission.

Muma stressed that this time of the year is very crucial for learners writing their final examinations and appealed to residents to abide by the regulations.

