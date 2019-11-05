Zimbabwe: Baba Harare in Youth Empowerment Drive

Braveman Chizvino, popularly known as Baba Harare, on Saturday hosted his inaugural annual youth soccer tournament at Stodart Grounds in Mbare, Harare, as part of his drive to empower youths. Dubbed "Generator Tournament", the event was held in collaboration with organisers of the Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, Baba Harare said the tournament was part of the build-up to his album launch set for Thursday in Harare.

"We gave away a jersey, (match) balls and prize money to the winning team as we seek to empower youths around high-density suburbs of Harare.

"This is the inaugural event, with expectations to pour more resources into the tournament as we seek to make it an annual event.

"This year's edition came at a time when we are preparing for my album titled "Generator" slated for Long Cheng Plaza on November 7," he said.

Baba Harare said there will be more Jiti songs on his forthcoming album compared to his previous three projects that carried a track each.

The "Hat Dzemurara" singer said his followers should expect more mature music and collaborations with international artistes.

"On 'Generator', I have collaborated with Buffalo Souljah and Peter Moyo. My fans should expect more mature music that cuts across all generations.

"I have heard a lot of people saying my songs are laden with dirty lyrics, but that is not true.

"If you track the history of Jiti music, you will realise that it was associated with dances and songs that people think are vulgar.

"There is no vulgar in my music, it is just pure Jiti," he said.

Comedienne Mai TT, has pledged to help Baba Harare's initiative saying she will commit resources and time to empower youths from high-density suburbs. "I am a parent and would want to see youths being encouraged to stay away from streets. There is need to create stars out of these kids.

"I am definitely going to help them in every way I can. People say mentor them whilst they are still young and that is why I want to be part of this," she said.