South Africa: New Bourse 4AX Forges Ahead, Despite Setbacks

analysis

One of SA's new upstart bourses, 4 Africa Exchange, has faced some tough challenges of late, ranging from losing most of its top brass to being fined by authorities for not submitting its financials on time - two years in a row. But majority shareholder Lebashe is doing everything in its power to steer this ship from choppy waters.

The world of alternative stock exchange 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) has been turned upside down. Maybe it was for its shareholders to straighten out all its structural challenges, but it did reveal a lot of dirty laundry in the process.

In September, according to a public notice released by the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA), an administrative penalty of R30,000 was levied on the bourse for contravening the Financial Markets Act.

It failed to have its audited financial statements for the 2017/2018 financial year submitted to the FSCA before 31 July 2018. At the time of the announcement, the 2018/2019 financials were also still outstanding, and obviously over deadline.

What did, however, transpire in July of this year was that 4AX CEO Fay Mukaddam announced that she was packing her bags and saying goodbye to her home of the last two...