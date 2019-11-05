South Africa: New Bourse 4AX Forges Ahead, Despite Setbacks

4 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

One of SA's new upstart bourses, 4 Africa Exchange, has faced some tough challenges of late, ranging from losing most of its top brass to being fined by authorities for not submitting its financials on time - two years in a row. But majority shareholder Lebashe is doing everything in its power to steer this ship from choppy waters.

The world of alternative stock exchange 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) has been turned upside down. Maybe it was for its shareholders to straighten out all its structural challenges, but it did reveal a lot of dirty laundry in the process.

In September, according to a public notice released by the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA), an administrative penalty of R30,000 was levied on the bourse for contravening the Financial Markets Act.

It failed to have its audited financial statements for the 2017/2018 financial year submitted to the FSCA before 31 July 2018. At the time of the announcement, the 2018/2019 financials were also still outstanding, and obviously over deadline.

What did, however, transpire in July of this year was that 4AX CEO Fay Mukaddam announced that she was packing her bags and saying goodbye to her home of the last two...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.