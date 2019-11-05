Namibia: Saints Conclude Unbeaten Hockey Season

Saints concluded a brilliant hockey season by retaining both the men and women's Premier League titles in the Bank Windhoek Field League over the weekend.

Both sides remained unbeaten throughout their campaigns, while they also both won the indoor league titles earlier this year to underline their dominance of the Namibian hockey scene.

Saints' men's side had already won the title before the weekend's matches, having finished their campaign on 31 points from 10 matches, which included nine wins and a draw, and 36 goals scored and only five conceded.

Saints are now riding the crest of the wave with a strong core of national players in their side and numerous others from their second side pushing for places higher up.

Some of their national players who again shone this season include the captain Dakota Hansen, Cody van der Merwe, Nevil Gora, Owen Hatton, Richter van Rooyen and Nico Neethling, while some of their younger players who have come through include Josh van der Merwe, Keegan du Raan, Michael Kotze and Isaac Fallis.

DTS, meanwhile, finished second on 27 points after beating Unam 4-1 last Wednesday.

DTS already took the lead in the first minute when Jason Bolton scored from a short corner, while further goals by JP Britz and Percy Barthram (two) put them in control, before Heini Swartbooi got a late consolation goal for Unam.

DTS have had a fine season with a young, developing side, which provided the strongest opposition to Saints of all the teams.

They narrowly lost both their league matches 2-1, while they also matched Saints by scoring 36 goals during their campaign.

Young players like the Britz brothers JP and David came to the fore, while Edwin Reed, who returned from studying in South Africa, added stability in the midfield. Along with other established national players like DJ Strauss, Lenard Fick and Percy Barthram, they have a good mix of youth and experience.

DTS players also dominated the goal scorers chart, with David Britz finishing on top with nine goals, while JP Britz and Percy Barthram finished joint-second with seven each.

Windhoek Old Boys completed their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Wanderers on Friday evening, but they had a poor season by their standards and finished third on 18 points.

In Friday's match, Dylan Finch gave Old Boys an early lead, but Wanderers managed to hold them for most of the match before two late goals by Dylan Barnard and a second by Finch sealed Old Boys' victory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A young Unam side finished fourth on 16 points, with Wanderers fifth on eight and the X Team last on zero points.

Saints' women's Premier League side completed their season in style with a 6-0 victory against Old Boys on Friday evening, with Danja Meyer, Jaime Gillies and Gina Olles scoring two goals each.

They completed the season way ahead of the rest of the field on 27 points from eight matches, which included seven victories and one draw.

Saints' women also have a lot of depth and with young school girls like Danja Meyer, Gina Olles, Caitlyn and Jaime Gillies, Amber Dercksen, Cele Wessels, Joane van Rooyen and Azaylee Philander in their midst, they are well set for the future.

Old Boys finished second on 14 points, followed by Wanderers (13), Unam (8) and DTS (1).

Bianca Muller of Wanderers was the top goal scorer with 12 goals, followed by Azaylee Philander of Saints (10) and Danja Meyer of Saints (5).