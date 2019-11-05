Somalia: Late Mogadishu Mayor Eng. Yarisow's Son Appointed to UN Post

The son of the late Mogadishu Mayor Eng. Yarisow is among the biggest beneficiaries of the latest diplomatic appointments made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mohamed Omar Abdirahaman was appointed the first secretary to Somalia Permanent Mission to the United Nations. 10 other diplomats were named in the latest round of appointments.

Mohamed Omar, his son and a student at London's Queen Mary University, tweeted a tribute to his father. "Today the people of Mogadishu lose their mayor; but I lost my father. May Allah grant him the highest rank of paradise," he wrote.

Several people took to social media to heap praises on the young diplomat.

Abdisalam Yarow (Kunkaal) said "Congratulations Bro @1MohamedOmar for your appointment as the 1st Sec to the Somali permanent mission to the United Nations @ NY. This appointment is victory for Somali's growing #young population and for your father's #legacy. May God help you in this demanding responsibility".

The mayor of Mogadishu died after being badly wounded in a suicide bombing by Al Shabab in his offices on July 24th. He passed on in where he had been airlifted for treatment.

He was one of the many educated Somalis in the diaspora who have come back to Mogadishu with a vision to rebuild a city that constantly teases with progress and opportunity. He personified hope for many people like me, who work to change the narratives on the ground.

in the past three consecutive administrations, he held several roles including as Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister and Senior Adviser and Spokesperson in the Office of the President. In that position, Eng. Yarisow was a staunch advocate for the prevention of violent extremism