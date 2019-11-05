Somalia: Qatar Dispatches 42 Tones of Relief and Medical Supplies to Somalia

Qatar has provided humanitarian aid to Somalia to alliterate the sufferings of those displaced by the floods.

Under the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Qatar Fund for Development, in cooperation with the Standing Committee for Rescue and Relief Works and Humanitarian Aids, dispatched the first airlift to flood victims in the affected areas of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Some 42 tones of relief and medical supplies were dispatched to urgently alleviate the disaster and help people overcome the difficult humanitarian situation.

This emergency relief and assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian role played by the State of Qatar to help the brothers in Somalia. (QNA)