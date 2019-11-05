Kenya: KCSE 2019 Examinations Kick Off

Candidates at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret doing their Biology Paper 1 KCSE exam (file photo).

The 2019 Form Four national exams began on Monday across the country, with 699,745 candidates writing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests.

As was the case with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, which ended on Thursday, the exams will be tightly monitored by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and security agencies to ward off malpractices.

The candidates started with English functional skills testing at 8am and later write English comprehension, literary appreciation and grammar tests in the afternoon.

Here is a round-up of how the day one of the examinations kicked off.

KISUMU

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has warned parents in Nyanza region who he said were planning to buy KCSE examinations.

Prof Magoha, who was speaking during the distribution of KCSE examination papers at the Kisumu East Deputy County Commissioner's office, said he was aware that some parents in Homa Bay, Migori and Kisii counties had made contributions of Sh200,000 to buy exams.

NAKURU

Tragedy marred day one of KCSE in Nakuru County when one of the centre manager on her way to examination materials at the Naivasha container died in a grisly road accident.

The headteacher of Rev Jeremiah Gitau Secondary School was killed after the vehicle she was travelling in hit a lorry in Longonot along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway.

Two other centre managers, from Mustard Seed and Kiambogo Secondary schools, also suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said that following the incident, arrangements were made to have the exam materials dispatched to the affected schools.

NAROK

In Narok, the County Chief Administrative Secretary for Interior Patrick Ole Ntutu called on teachers and security forces to be "extra vigilant".

"We are here on behalf of the President, he is watching and must make sure the exams are safe and secured," said Mr Ntutu.

The county director of education Mr Phillip Wambua said 8,209 candidates were sitting the exam, an increase of 506 candidates compared to last year's 7,703. He added that there were more girls taking the exam up by 314 from 3,736.

EMBU

Three candidates wrote their English papers at the Embu Referral Hospital after giving birth.

Embu County Director of Education James Kairu said 11,610 candidates will sit exams in 212 examination centres.

"The candidates had covered the syllabus and we expect them to do well," he said.

NYERI

Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia oversaw the release of the test papers in Nyeri where she warned centre managers against malpractices.

More than 18,000 Form Four students will sit for their examination in the 243 centres across the county.

"We had 56 teachers who were caught for malpractice last week and I am hoping that for KCSE we will not have any because we have stringent measures in place and we shall be taking action on them," she said.

She urged them to adhere to guidelines to avoid interruptions and conflicts.

"When you pick these exams, make sure you transport them with government vehicles and you must have security because we are working as a team. Let us obey the Knec guidelines," she said.

"All we want is for our children to do the best. You as teachers are not siting for the exams so why would you risk it all by making small mistakes that could cost you?" Ms Macharia posed.

THARAKA NITHI

In Tharaka-Nithi, the County Commissioner Ms Beverly Opwora said a total of 10,242 candidates in 162 centres will seat for the exams.

"I am looking forward to our county having a smooth examination exercise, without any form of illegalities," said Ms Opwora.

COAST REGION

A chopper is on standby to help in ferrying examination materials in inaccessible areas within Coast region as 39,565 candidates sit their final secondary school exam.

A total of 20,812 boys and 18,753 girls write their papers in 628 centres across the six counties in the region.

Kilifi has the highest number of candidates at 15,144 followed by Mombasa at 9,759, Kwale 6,621, Taita Taveta 4,929, Tana River 1,741 and Lamu with 1,371.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On transport hitches reported in the region, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, speaking in Mombasa, said a team has been sent to Tana River County to access roads that are impassable.

"However, we have a chopper on standby in case of any eventuality. Teachers and security team must be consolidated to make manage movement of the examination materials and their safety," added the PS.

LAMU

In Lamu, teachers have been asked to keep off examination centres.

Lamu County Director of Education Joshua Kaaga said only contracted teachers working with Knec are allowed to handle examination materials. He said the teachers' duty to prepare students for the tests was over.

"We don't want a scenario where teachers try to help their students in doing the exams. In fact, the candidates are currently under Knec officials and therefore, teachers should keep off. If we find you breaching the rules, we will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against you," said Mr Kaaga.

Reporting by Elizabeth Ojina, Macharia Mwangi, George Sayagie, Alex Njeru, Reginah Kinogu, George Munene, Mishi Gongo, Kalume Kazungu and Winnie Atieno