Kenya: 5 Heading to Funeral Killed in Naivasha as Trailers Hit Car

Five people died on Monday evening when the car they were travelling in collided with two trailers at the Marula blackspot on Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

Naivasha Sub-county Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa said the driver of the car had been trying to overtake one of the trailers when the accident took place.

"She tried to overtake a trailer heading in the opposite direction but collided head-on with an oncoming one," Mr Kwasa said.

"She failed to adhere to basic traffic rules while attempting to overtake the trailer, occasioning the collision."

THREE INJURED

Mr Kwasa said the five people died at the scene and that the driver of one of the trailers lost control of the vehicle, which then landed at the nearby Marula farm.

He could not confirm reports that the five, who included a child, were relatives, but said they were on their way to Naivasha for a funeral.

Three people were taken to Naivasha Sub-county Hospital in critical condition.

The accident resulted in a huge traffic snarl-up on the busy road.

The bodies were taken to Naivasha Sub-county Hospital mortuary and the vehicles towed to Naivasha Police Station.