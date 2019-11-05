Kenya: 5 Heading to Funeral Killed in Naivasha as Trailers Hit Car

4 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

Five people died on Monday evening when the car they were travelling in collided with two trailers at the Marula blackspot on Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

Naivasha Sub-county Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa said the driver of the car had been trying to overtake one of the trailers when the accident took place.

"She tried to overtake a trailer heading in the opposite direction but collided head-on with an oncoming one," Mr Kwasa said.

"She failed to adhere to basic traffic rules while attempting to overtake the trailer, occasioning the collision."

THREE INJURED

Mr Kwasa said the five people died at the scene and that the driver of one of the trailers lost control of the vehicle, which then landed at the nearby Marula farm.

He could not confirm reports that the five, who included a child, were relatives, but said they were on their way to Naivasha for a funeral.

Three people were taken to Naivasha Sub-county Hospital in critical condition.

The accident resulted in a huge traffic snarl-up on the busy road.

The bodies were taken to Naivasha Sub-county Hospital mortuary and the vehicles towed to Naivasha Police Station.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.