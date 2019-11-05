Sudan: Hamdouk Promises Completion of al - Fashir Old Mosque

Al- Fashir — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, and the accompyning delegation, inspectd Monday, work at al- Fashir Old Mosque built by support of the Presidency of the Republic.

During his recent visit to al- Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, the National Prime Minister and the accompying delegation briefed by the perminant engineer of STECO company, Mohamed Abdullah on the progress of work in the mosque.

The Prime Ministr has described the mosque construction project as a great one, pledging support to the accomplishment of the project.