South Africa: Public Interest Law Gathering - From Climate Crisis to Lust

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Climate crisis, cancel culture and claiming lust all made it for an airing at this year's Public Interest Law Gathering that had as its theme 'Women in Leadership Transforming the Public Interest Law Sector'.

The two-day Public Interest Law Gathering (PILG) gathering, that has been held every year since 2011, took place at Wits University last week. It is part of the PILG's efforts to strengthen networks, deepen debate and to formulate better approaches and interventions in public interest advocacy and litigation.

The organising committee is drawn from institutions that include Lawyers for Human Rights, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, SECTION27 and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.

The conference opened with the acknowledgement of the positive development that for the first time all the top roles in major organisations in the PILG sector have been filled by women. The conference, however, also cast a spotlight on the need for new strategies and responses to challenges that have recently come to dominate modern life. These include the impact of the climate crisis that will clearly hit the most vulnerable in society the hardest: women and children. There is also the challenge of responding to the growing phenomenon of...

