South Africa: Gwede Mantashe's Unforced Errors and Dangerous Moves

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The energy minister has failed to take the urgent action that SA's electricity and climate crisis needs, and has dealt inappropriately with the newspapers reporting on his own scandal. His personal mistakes can ultimately cost his party, and his country, dearly.

Last week, the ANC chair and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, told leaders from the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) that he was "retracting" a claim he had made about two journalists. He now says he did not give the reporters R70,000 to make a story, involving a younger woman, go away.

Mantashe, no doubt, hopes this will be the end of the story. But the events, his behaviour, and the choices that he made here must surely lead to important questions about him and his conduct. This incident, while distinctly unsavoury, concerns his personal conduct and morals. Mantashe's lack of proper action in relation to our electricity crisis may cost South Africa dearly in the not-so-distant future.

In many ways, as has been said before here, the history of the Zuma era was the history of the Mantashe era. As secretary-general of the ANC since the party's 2007 Polokwane Conference until 2017 Nasrec Conference, he...

