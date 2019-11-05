South Africa: Faf's Famous 'Speedo' Is Straight Outta Port Elizabeth

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Having a gutsy Springbok scrumhalf pose with a sought-after trophy in nothing but a baseball cap and a pair of your swimwear, turned out to be priceless publicity for a young Port Elizabeth businessman who found himself exhausted after this weekend - and not because he was partying too hard.

On Saturday night after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup, the owner of BeanBagtheBrand, Kurt Schmelzer, 28, was busy pub-hopping when his phone rang.

"It was my dad. He said our 'speedo' was everywhere and Faf [de Klerk] wore it to meet Prince Harry!"

By the time he got to his social media accounts, pictures of the indomitable scrumhalf Faf de Klerk posing with the William Webb Ellis trophy in nothing but a baseball cap and a pair of "speedos" in the colours of the South African flag had reached both viral and iconic status.

Images of De Klerk shaking Prince Harry's hand wearing the same outfit also spread like wildfire.

"My 'speedo' was at the right place at the right time," Schmelzer laughed yesterday from his business in Port Elizabeth.

Schmelzer said he and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi both attended Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

"I started...

