Namibia: Independent Candidacy Euphoria Catches On

Boxing promoter Knowledge Ipinge has thrown his hat into the Walvis Bay Urban constituency race, where he intends to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming regional authority by-elections.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place in January next year. Ipinge is a bona fide Swapo Party member.

The position was left vacant following the resignation of former councillor Hafeni Ndemula.

Ndemula's resignation was in compliance with the Electoral Act 47 of 2014 and the Constitution, which call on politicians to resign if they want to be on the political party lists of candidates for the National Assembly.

Ipinge said he is entering the race to be the 'voice of the voiceless.'

"My attention is not on Swapo, I want to stand up for the people of Walvis Bay," he stated.

Ipinge pointed to the lack of educational infrastructure development and slow service delivery in the constituency as some of the reasons why he threw his hat into the race.

He said if elected, he will tackle issues such as disunity among the residents, the development of tertiary education infrastructure, and most importantly, tangible benefits for the community of Walvis Bay from the fishing industry.

"It is unacceptable to see one person having a quota worth N$50 million or N$100 million, yet the community of Walvis Bay doesn't have something, even just to pay for bursaries. You get a factory offering one bursary here and there," he stressed.

Ipinge is yet to collect 150 signatures from registered voters to enter the race.

The nomination period for candidates starts on 21 November, runs until 4 December for independent candidates, and 6 December for political parties.

Other constituencies where by-elections will be conducted are Gobabis, Khomasdal, Oshikuku and Walvis Bay Urban.