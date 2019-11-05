Liberia: Itter Pharmacy Donates to Hospitals in Bopolu City

The Public hospital in Gbabolu County has benefited from a donation of assorted medical supplies from the management of Itter Pharmacy in Monrovia. As a means of easing medical problem in the rural areas, the renowned pharmacy has donated several medical items to the county worth thousands of United States dollars.According to Madam Suzan El Eter, the items were donated base on negotiation between the Mayor of Bopolu city and the management of the pharmacy.

The negotiation also highlighted for Itter pharmacy to establish a branch in the county, since in fact they are one of the oldest, renowned and best in the country in order to ease some challenges the citizens of the county faced in getting medications that are being prescribed by doctors or health practitioners.

Making the donation over the weekend in Monrovia, the manager of Itter Pharmacy, Suzan EL-ETER said her institution was moved when Mayor Norman explained the challenges health facilities in the county are undergoing due to the lack of medicines.

She termed the donation as little, but added that said contribution is essential to the medical needs of Liberians who are challenged to meet medical treatments in clinics or hospitals, noting "that's why we are doing the small donation to the county".

She promised to do more when the need arises.

Receiving the items on behalf of the county, city mayor Zinnah Norman, thanked the management of the pharmacy for its medical intervention, and added that the donation was timely.

Mayor Norman used the occasion to promised management of the pharmacy that drugs given will be distributed to various hospitals in the county for its smooth operation.

He said the medications are very essential to the people of the county and appreciated the partnership between the county and the Itter pharmacy.Items donated to the county includes; medical hand gloves, syringes, injections, malaria test and medicine, sugar test, amongst others medical items.