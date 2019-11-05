Liberia: Dillon Hails West Pointers Over Support

Montserrado County Sen. Abe Darius Dillon has heaped praises on his supporters and residents of West Point, a suburb of Monrovia, for turning out to vote him to the Liberian Senate for Montserrado County.

"Whether you voted or not, all of you here in West Point and by extension, District #7, Montserrado County, deserve to be thanked for turning out and voting me as your senator," he said Sunday, 3 November in appreciation for the support received during the Montserrado County Senator By-Elections held 29 July 2019.

He lauded his supporters and residents for their continued commitment to him adding, "We are proud of you and your support. I could not have been Senator if you didn't vote me."Sen. Dillon also used the occasion to encourage President George Manneh Weah to demonstrate leadership by setting good examples as head of government.

He admonished Mr. Weah to be president for all Liberians, and not some Liberians.Also making remarks were the religious council of district #7, youth groups, elder council, women groups and the former development superintendent of Montserrado, among others.

They extolled Sen. Dillon for coming back to say "thank you" to them.Senator Dillon also visited Zayzay Community in District #4 to similarly appreciate his supporters and residents for turning out to vote him.Like the West Pointers, community leaders, youth group and the women commended Sen. Dillon for transformational leadership.In a related development, Mr. Dillon has stormed Montserrado County District #16, appreciating supporters who stood with him in the by - election.

During the visit on Saturday, 2 November under a heavy downpour, Mr. Dillon met residents of St. Paul Bridge Community and thanked them for turning out in their numbers to vote him as Senator of Montserrado County."Thank you for turning out and voting me as your Senator," he says, adding: "I am grateful to all of you."

During the ceremony which took place at the Isaac TugbeWreh Town Hall in the St Paul Bridge Community, Mr. Dillon suggested that it is "disrespectful" to take rice and money to supporters for their support as was done by others during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dillon has also visited District #13 in extension of the appreciation tour.